U.S. News & World Report has named the University of North Texas’ College of Education online graduate education program the fourth best in the nation.

UNT was ranked No. 4 out of 275 schools listed. The program rose from a No.16 ranking last year.

“We are developing high-quality educator preparation programs and bringing them closer to the settings where our students work with kids,” said Randy Bomer, dean of the College of Education. “We’re trying to close the distance between research-based knowledge and educational practice. It’s so gratifying that our outstanding faculty’s work is receiving this kind of acclaim across the nation.”

The UNT College of Education offers seven online master’s-level programs in addition to online certificate programs in educational psychology and teacher education and administration. Some are accelerated programs that allow students to graduate with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in five years. The online educational psychology master’s degrees offer concentrations in autism intervention, educational diagnostician, gifted and talented, and research and evaluation. In teacher education and administration, concentrations include curriculum and instruction, educational leadership and teaching.

For this year’s list, UNT was ranked in five general categories—student engagement, student services and technology, admissions selectivity, faculty credentials, and training and peer reputation.

For more information about the Educational Psychology program, contact, Laura Coleman at 940-565-3486 or Laura.coleman@unt.edu. For more information about the Teacher Education and Administration program, contact Marilyn Deuble at Marilyn.deuble@unt.edu or 940-565-2942.

Other USNWR rankings for UNT this year include:

No. 34 – Master’s degree in Criminal Justice (graduate)

No. 28 – Master of Business Administration degree

No. 47 – Bachelor’s online programs