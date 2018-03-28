The University of North Texas’ Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) program specialty in local government management ranked first in Texas, eighth nationwide and fifth among public universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 list of Best Graduate Schools – category public affairs.

The M.P.A. program, part of the College of Health and Public Service (HPS), also is clocking in at 50th among public universities and 72nd overall in the nation in the publication’s latest rankings for public affairs graduate programs.

The College of Engineering joined HPS in leading the way for UNT programs with the materials science and engineering graduate program earning the 49th spot among public universities in the nation, and 77th ranking overall. Both colleges have earned high marks among their respective areas from multiple publications.

UNT has 68 academic programs currently ranked among the nation’s top 100, and 15 of those are ranked in the top 100 by U.S. News & World Report.

“We’re seeing a lot of hard work by our leadership, faculty, staff and students pay off as more and more of our academic programs are recognized among the nation’s best,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “I see the impact of our university every day in the innovative research happening across campus, the competitions our students are winning and the success of our students when they graduate and move into a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“Rankings are another way we gauge the effectiveness of our programs and the educational experiences of our students. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The computer engineering graduate program also earned high praise, ranking 73rd among public universities in the nation. Both the College of Education and the College of Engineering clocked in at 96th among public universities, while mathematics and chemistry earned the 93rd and 99th spots, respectively.

A complete list, including links to each college's complete rankings, follows:

