DENTON (UNT), Texas - Diplomat Julie Kavanagh will visit the University of North Texas to advise students on how they can work for the U.S. Department of State.

Kavanagh will talk about careers, internships and fellowships from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 10 (Tuesday) in Room 109 of the Language Building, 108 Ave. A. The presentation will include a question-and-answer session.

She also will speak about the Consular Fellows Program for Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic and Portuguese speakers and make a classroom visit to a Chinese language class.

As Diplomat in Residence for Texas, Kavanagh recruits prospective diplomats throughout the state. In her 28-year career with the State Department, she has worked in China, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore, Colombia, China, Brazil and Washington. She also served as the U.S. government’s senior officer in charge at the Sochi Olympics in 2012.

Krystin Rodriguez, a 2017 graduate of UNT and foreign affairs campus coordinator who is helping organize the visit, recommends the event for students who love learning a second language or culture.

Rodriguez is the recipient of the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Graduate Fellowship, which will put her on track to be a U.S. diplomat. But she noted students in a wide variety of fields, including information technology, can get information from the event.

“I think there’s a broad way for students, whatever their passions and hobbies, to get in gear for a career down the road,” she said.