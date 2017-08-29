The UNT Symphony Orchestra is taking their talents to the Dallas Arts District. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas College of Music is engaging a broader audience by taking their talents to the newly renamed Moody Performance Hall, located at 2520 Flora St. in Dallas. The UNT Symphony Orchestra will kick off this semester’s journey south at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

The performance will include Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2 The Age of Anxiety and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 with world-renowned pianist Misha Dichter.

“Misha and I are old friends with many performances over the years together,” said David Itkin, music professor and director of orchestral studies. “We've had many memorable evenings together making music, including both Brahms concerti, several of the Beethoven concerti and also the Bernstein we'll be playing with the UNT Symphony Orchestra. Bernstein’s Age of Anxiety is a favorite for both of us and pairing it with Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 will give us – and the audience – an opportunity to look into the work of two 20th century masters who are working from very different musical influences and perspectives.”

The College of Music is offering roundtrip transportation from UNT to the venue. The $30 VIP package includes transportation, a concert ticket and a reception. VIP packages must be reserved before 5 p.m. Sept. 8 by calling (940) 369-8417.