Students from the College of Visual Arts and Design work on their Halloween costumes made from recycled materials.

DENTON (UNT), Texas ¾ University of North Texas design students have an unusual class presentation – a Halloween costume exhibit featuring outfits they designed to benefit charity.

The students from the College of Visual Arts and Design will show off their costumes, which used at least three different items purchased from the Denton County Friends of the Family Thrift Store. The presentation will take place at 4 p.m., Oct. 26 (Thursday) at the store’s current location, 1614 W. University Dr.in Denton. The materials purchased from the thrift store benefit Friends of the Family, which helps victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The costumes are a new take on a project in which students could use recycled items to make any objects they wanted. New to this year, students were asked to create a costume inspired by literary characters.

For their assignments, students learned to sew, work with paper patterns and create prototypes they could use for sewing patterns and basic stiches, said graduate student Keela Dooley, who teaches one of seven lab sections within the course.

“Once they finish the prototype, the students see the project come to life,” Dooley said.

Junior film major Dylan Wilkins made a costume from the novel “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” using a white button-down shirt, black waistcoat, and a green-and-brown-striped long-sleeve shirt.

He enjoyed learning the basics of sewing and manipulating materials, although it was challenging to find the right objects for the character design.

“I learned that even though objects are designed initially with a specific purpose, there is always a way to take what is given and create something new,” he said. “You just have to keep your mind open to change.”

