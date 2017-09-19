Lindsay Jacques, who is currently an intern at the City of Southlake City Manager’s Office, received a $5,000 fellowship from the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Lindsay Jacques, a second-year student in the University of North Texas Master of Public Administration degree program, has received a $5,000 Lynn F. Anderson Fellowship in Government Finance from the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas.

Established in 1933, the association, or GFOAT, is an affiliate organization of the Texas Municipal League, which represents 98 percent of Texas' urban population through its 1,100 member cities and towns. GFOAT's mission is to enhance the quality of local government finance, to assist and support local government finance professionals in Texas and to promote the public service profession.

Jacques previously received her bachelor's degree in 2013 from UNT's College of Business, majoring in business integrated studies, economics and human resources.

"Being a public servant, specifically in finance, is of great interest to me. Financial officers are essential for helping to manage budgets for things that help cities operate, such as roads and trash service," she said. "This fellowship means that city finance managers see the potential in me to make my mark in the profession."

Jacques will be honored at GFOAT's annual conference and will be invited to meetings as a member. She is currently working in an internship with the City of SouthIake City Manager's Office and as a legal assistant in the Law Offices of John C. Rentz in Denton. In addition to the Lynn F. Anderson Fellowship, Jacques has received scholarships from Women in Public Finance Texas, the Hatton W. Sumner Foundation in Dallas and, most recently, the 2017 William J. Pitstick Scholarship from Urban Management Assistants of North Texas.

Jacques will receive her master of public administration degree in May 2018 and plans to eventually become a city manager.