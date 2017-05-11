Maia Pizarro, UNT College of Visual Arts and Design studio art drawing and painting student, won the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award from the Dallas Museum of Art for her recent work exploring light, pierced canvases and implied space. download image Maia Pizarro, UNT College of Visual Arts and Design studio art drawing and painting student, won the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award from the Dallas Museum of Art for her recent work exploring light, pierced canvases and implied space. download image Diego Romo, studio art photography alumnus, earned the DeGolyer award for his photography. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- A University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design student and four alumni earned significant awards in the 2017 Dallas Museum of Art Awards to Artists. The museum’s annual awards were established in 1980 to “recognize exceptional talent and potential in young visual artists who show a commitment to continuing their artistic endeavors.”

One of the five recipients of the 2017 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award was UNT studio art drawing and painting student Maia Pizarro, who presented her recent work exploring light, pierced canvases and implied space. The award honors artists between 15 and 25 years of age who live in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona or Colorado.

“I was shocked when I received news that I won,” Pizarro said. “Honestly, I wasn't expecting it because of how big this award is and being one of about 77 other applicants. It was the best news and is currently the biggest award I have ever received in my art career.”

Two UNT alumni also were named winners of the DeGolyer award and received up to $1,500:

Diego Romo, studio art photography alumnus

Robert Toles, studio art photography alumnus

Romo said the award will aid in his creative pursuits.

“I am at a loss for words, receiving this award has been a humbling experience,” Romo said. “Allowing myself to represent the photography program at UNT and continue my artistic endeavors through the support of the Dallas Museum of Art is an incredible opportunity.”

He says the award will allow him to return to Mexico to further a body of work titled “Lo Que Construimos,” a collection of more than 60 pieces which include a variety of images, wood and glass etchings that represent his collective family narrative.

Two UNT alumni were awarded the 2017 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award – which recognizes artists who are Texas residents under the age of 30 – and received up to $3,500. They are as follows:

Analise Minjarez with Sarah Welch, studio art fibers alumni

The two funds have presented more than $565,000 to artists since their establishment.