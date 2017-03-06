Nicholas Fuselier in UNT's College of Health and Public Service is one of five college and university staff members in the nation to be named Emerging Professionals by the American College Personnel Association. download image

Nicholas Fuselier, a staff member in the University of North Texas' College of Health and Public Service, has received an Annuit Coeptis Emerging Professional Award from the American College Personnel Association.

The awards are given each year to five emerging professionals who demonstrate potential for significant contributions to the field of student affairs in administrative service or teaching, research or publication, professional association service and leadership. The Latin phrase "annuit coeptis" is a motto on the Great Seal of the U.S. and translates to "God has approved our undertakings." Annuit Coeptis winners will be honored at a dinner March 27 during ACPA’s annual conference in Columbus, Ohio.

Fuselier is the assistant director for experiential learning in the Office of Public Affairs and Community Engagement, which is part of the College of Health and Public Service, formerly the College of Public Affairs and Community Service.

"I feel thrilled to be recognized by ACPA as a recipient of the Annuit Coeptis Award for Emerging Professionals. This award is a huge honor and I’m happy to represent UNT and the college in this way," Fuselier said.

He is currently coordinating the Hungry for Change initiative, a series of programs focusing food insecurity and the new face of hunger. The programs are aimed at freshmen. In fall 2016, the activities included students gathering non-perishable food through their academic departments for the UNT Food Pantry and participating in a hunger banquet for a deeper understanding of contemporary hunger issues. Earlier this year, the students also built Little Free Pantries, which will be placed in selected sites in Denton to provide non-perishable food for anyone in need, and led volunteer efforts in Denton's Shiloh Fields Community Garden.

Fuselier also collaborates with faculty members in the college to create or enhance experiential learning components to curricula and co-curricular activities, and supports student organizations in their community engagement commitments. In addition, he oversees UNT SERVES!, a living-learning community in a UNT residence hall.

Fuselier previously was a coordinator of UNT's Emerald Eagle Scholars Program, which serves academically talented UNT undergraduates with high financial need. He has also worked at the University of New Orleans, where he earned his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies, and Texas State University in San Marcos, where he earned his master's degree in student affairs in higher education. Fuselier is currently earning his doctoral degree in higher education from UNT.

About the American College Personnel Association

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., at the National Center for Higher Education, the American College Personnel Association is the leading comprehensive student affairs association that advances student affairs and engages students for a lifetime of learning and discovery. The association has nearly 7,500 members representing 1,200 private and public institutions from across the U.S. and around the world.

About the College of Health and Public Service

UNT's College of Health and Public Service takes academics beyond the classroom and into the community, offering hands-on experience across a variety of social issues. Nationally ranked graduate programs include audiology, city management and urban policy, public management administration, rehabilitation counseling and an online criminal justice program.