UNT releases more than 100 free e-books on Texas and Oklahoma history
The University of North Texas Libraries has released more than 100 free e-books for those wanting to learn more about Texas and Oklahoma history.
A $95,599 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities under the Humanities Open Book Program made the release of the e-books possible.
The e-books, relating to the history of Texas and Oklahoma, are available through the UNT Portal to Texas History and through the Gateway to Oklahoma History. They were created from scans of out-of-print books contributed by the UNT Libraries, UNT Press, the Texas State Historical Association and the Oklahoma Historical Society, which are also available through the Portal to Texas History and Gateway to Oklahoma History. They will give a new generation of scholars, teachers, students and communities access to knowledge no longer in wide circulation.
“This grant funds work to make books of interest to scholars and the public more broadly available,” said Kevin Hawkins, assistant dean for scholarly communication at UNT. “Making knowledge more accessible is the core mission of libraries and university presses.
Among the titles are:
- Life and Adventures of Sam Bass, The Notorious Union Pacific and Texas Train Robber – Published in 1878, the book provides a "graphic account" of the life and capture of the infamous thief.
- The Karankawa Indians, The Coast People of Texas – With more than 22,000 uses, the book is one of the most popular on the Portal to Texas History.
- History of Negro Soldiers in the Spanish-American War, and other items of interest – Published just before the turn of the 20th century with themes of civil rights and prejudice, this book provides details on the causes of the Spanish-American War, African Americans in the Navy and the acclaimed Buffalo Soldiers.
- Indian Papers of Texas and the Southwest, 1825–1916 – This five-volume set, drawn from original copies in the Texas State Archives, provides invaluable source material on Native American affairs in Texas and surrounding states.
- The Oklahoma Series– This series, published by the Oklahoma Historical Society in the 1970s and 1980s, includes books on topics such as American Indian tribes, military forts, farming and ranching, railroads and the oil patch.
About the National Endowment for the Humanities
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available at: www.neh.gov. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this press release do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
