The University of North Texas Libraries has released more than 100 free e-books for those wanting to learn more about Texas and Oklahoma history.

A $95,599 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities under the Humanities Open Book Program made the release of the e-books possible.

The e-books, relating to the history of Texas and Oklahoma, are available through the UNT Portal to Texas History and through the Gateway to Oklahoma History. They were created from scans of out-of-print books contributed by the UNT Libraries, UNT Press, the Texas State Historical Association and the Oklahoma Historical Society, which are also available through the Portal to Texas History and Gateway to Oklahoma History. They will give a new generation of scholars, teachers, students and communities access to knowledge no longer in wide circulation.

“This grant funds work to make books of interest to scholars and the public more broadly available,” said Kevin Hawkins, assistant dean for scholarly communication at UNT. “Making knowledge more accessible is the core mission of libraries and university presses.

Among the titles are:

