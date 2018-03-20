Ana Cleveland, Regents Professor at the University of North Texas, is the recipient of the 2018 Marcia C. Noyes Award, the highest honor that the Medical Library Association confers. download image

Cleveland, the Sarah Law Kennerly Endowed Professor and in the College of Information’s Department of Information Science, will receive the award at the MLA annual meeting in Atlanta in May. Under her guidance, the Health Librarianship program is ranked No. 7 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

“I am deeply honored to be selected as the recipient of the Marcia C. Noyes Award,” said Cleveland. “It is like receiving a crown jewel for my year of service to the profession. Marcia Noyes was an innovating pioneer who helped lay the foundations for modern health sciences librarianship. Throughout my career, I have tried to follow her dedication and guidance in advancing health informatics.”

The Marcia C. Noyes Award recognizes a career that has resulted in lasting and outstanding contributions to medical librarianship. The award considers sustained and notable achievement in one of three areas: fostering the art and science of health sciences library service; supporting health sciences research, education and patient care; or promoting cooperation and communication among members. The award also recognizes demonstrated distinguished service and leadership in health sciences librarianship in at least the areas of mentoring, publishing and service in professional associations.

