What: Thursday Night Music, a series of concerts presented by the University of North Texas’ Institute for the Advancement for the Arts and the College of Music.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, March 1-April 26

Where: UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.

Cost: Free

Contact: Herbert.holl@unt.edu or Meredith.buie@unt.edu, 940-369-8257

DENTON (UNT), Texas ¾ Spring brings another round of Thursday Night Music at UNT on the Square, with performances ranging from classical to modern jazz. Students and faculty members of the College of Music at the University of North Texas will play at Denton’s downtown gallery. Admission is free.

March 1

7-9 p.m. - Violin Studio of Felix Olschofka – Classical solo and chamber music

March 8

7-9 p.m. - UNT Classical Guitar Department – Classical solo and chamber music

March 15

Spring Break - no performances scheduled

March 22

7 p.m. - Davy Mooney and Dan Dockrill – Jazz guitar duo

8 p.m. - Pete and Bill Save the World – Modern jazz

March 29

7 p.m. - Brendan Malloy and Joel White – Jazz guitar duo

8 p.m. - Tanakrit Jazz Combo – Music of Chick Corea, Bud Powell and original compositions

April 5

7 p.m. - Jazz Duo Heidlberger (clarinet), Feustle (guitar) – Jazz standards

8 p.m. - Oscillot – Jazz, R&B and more

April 12

7 p.m. - Sebastian Dones/Gus Arnold Collective – Modern jazz

8 p.m. - Bancroft String Quartet – Chamber music

April 19

7 p.m. - Clarinetists for a Cause – Classical chamber music

8 p.m. - Poetry and Song: Students from Jennifer Lane’s Vocal Class 5215 – Classical vocal music

April 26

7 p.m. - Vocal Repertoire Masterclass of Elvia Puccinelli – Classical art song with piano

8 p.m. - Brad Leali and Friends – Jazz