UNT music students, faculty perform for Thursday Night Music this spring
What: Thursday Night Music, a series of concerts presented by the University of North Texas’ Institute for the Advancement for the Arts and the College of Music.
When: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, March 1-April 26
Where: UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.
Cost: Free
Contact: Herbert.holl@unt.edu or Meredith.buie@unt.edu, 940-369-8257
DENTON (UNT), Texas ¾ Spring brings another round of Thursday Night Music at UNT on the Square, with performances ranging from classical to modern jazz. Students and faculty members of the College of Music at the University of North Texas will play at Denton’s downtown gallery. Admission is free.
March 1
7-9 p.m. - Violin Studio of Felix Olschofka – Classical solo and chamber music
March 8
7-9 p.m. - UNT Classical Guitar Department – Classical solo and chamber music
March 15
Spring Break - no performances scheduled
March 22
7 p.m. - Davy Mooney and Dan Dockrill – Jazz guitar duo
8 p.m. - Pete and Bill Save the World – Modern jazz
March 29
7 p.m. - Brendan Malloy and Joel White – Jazz guitar duo
8 p.m. - Tanakrit Jazz Combo – Music of Chick Corea, Bud Powell and original compositions
April 5
7 p.m. - Jazz Duo Heidlberger (clarinet), Feustle (guitar) – Jazz standards
8 p.m. - Oscillot – Jazz, R&B and more
April 12
7 p.m. - Sebastian Dones/Gus Arnold Collective – Modern jazz
8 p.m. - Bancroft String Quartet – Chamber music
April 19
7 p.m. - Clarinetists for a Cause – Classical chamber music
8 p.m. - Poetry and Song: Students from Jennifer Lane’s Vocal Class 5215 – Classical vocal music
April 26
7 p.m. - Vocal Repertoire Masterclass of Elvia Puccinelli – Classical art song with piano
8 p.m. - Brad Leali and Friends – Jazz
