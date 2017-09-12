The University of North Texas will kick off the fall lineup for the Mary Jo & V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series tomorrow Sept. 13 (Wednesday) with a screening of “True Conviction” and a panel featuring the film’s director and its three stars.

The screening begins at 7 p.m. in the University Union Lyceum. Tickets are not required and there is no charge for this event.

The documentary focuses on Texas exonerees Christopher Scott, Johnnie Lindsey and Steven Phillips. After serving a combined 60 years in prison for crimes they did not commit, the three men form the unlikeliest of investigative teams — helping wrongfully convicted prisoners obtain freedom as they did, through the emergence of DNA evidence or new information. The director of the film, Jamie Meltzer along with Scott, Lindsey and Phillips will hold a panel after the screening.

“This year’s Fine Arts Series season is super exciting,” said Mike Fleming, arts coordinator for the Fine Arts Series & Union Arts at UNT. “Every event is loaded with content to inspire and enrich the minds of our students — whether it engages the senses, pushes boundaries, challenges basic assumptions, or fills the viewer with a sense of awe and delight in the beauty and complexity of the human spirit.”

Other FAS events for the fall are:

Chris Gethard-Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People: Live Podcast Taping on Sept. 29 (Friday) at 8 p.m. in the University Union Lyceum. Tickets can be purchased at studentaffairs.unt.edu. UNT students get one free ticket with their ID and one guest ticket per student for $5. Faculty and staff can purchase tickets for $15 and general admission tickets are $25. Gethard is bringing the Beautiful/Anonymous podcast live to the UNT stage. Those who attend will see an episode of the phone call-based podcast unfold live, as Gethard tweets out the number and takes the first call that comes in.

A Conversation with Nathan Fielder (Open only to UNT students, faculty and staff) on Oct. 12 (Thursday) at 8 p.m. in the University Union Lyceum. Tickets can be purchased at studentaffairs.unt.edu. UNT students get one free ticket with their ID and one guest ticket per student for $5. Faculty and staff can purchase tickets for $15.

Nathan Fielder can currently be seen as the writer, director, and star of his hit Comedy Central series “Nathan For You,” which will soon return for a fourth season. Fielder has also written for and performed on the series “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” and “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”

Poetry Night with Karla Morton & Edyka Chilomé on Nov. 29 (Wednesday) in the University Union Lyceum. Tickets are not required and there is no charge for this event. Described as "one of the more adventurous voices in American Poetry," Karla Morton is the 2010 Texas Poet Laureate, a Councilor of the Texas Institute of Letters, a Betsy Colquitt Award Winner, a two-time lndie National Book Award winner, a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and a nominee for the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Edyka Chilomé, born Erica Granados ─ De La Rosa, is a literary artist, performer, educator, and cultural worker based in the North Texas region. A child of Salvadorian and Mexican immigrant activists, she was raised in social justice movements grounded in the tradition of spiritual activism.

Visitors for the Fine Arts Series events may park at Highland Street Garage and Union Circle Garage for $2 or at the parking meters on Highland Street and West Sycamore Street for $2.25 an hour. Learn more at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information.

Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series

The University of North Texas Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series began in 1903 as the Lyceum Series when UNT was North Texas Normal College. The program has grown over the past century while never losing sight of its purpose—to enrich the lives of UNT students through engaging and diverse events and artist presentations. The FAS strives to present an exciting series of performing, visual and literary arts events free of charge to UNT students.

For more information about this and other Fine Arts Series events, visit the Fine Arts Series on Facebook or Twitter or visit studentaffairs.unt.edu/university-union/fine-arts-series.