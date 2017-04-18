The University of North Texas College of Music is hosting a Czech polka band for a nine-city “waltz across Texas.” download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas College of Music, in partnership with The Czech Educational Foundation of Texas, is hosting a “waltz across Texas.”

“This will be the first time Stříbrňanka has toured with us in five years,” said Tom Sovík, professor of music theory, pop music specialist and organizer of the nine-city tour. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back for 10 days of celebration Texas Czech style.”

The brass band – or dechovka in Czech – has always been a big part of Czech culture, with nearly every town and village having its own band that plays polkas, waltzes and marches. Stříbrňanka, the nine-piece band visiting Texas, will kick off their tour with an invitation-only event at 11 a.m. on April 21 (Friday) at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth where they will perform while students sample Czech and German cuisine. From there, the band will head south, stopping in towns with large Czech populations including West, Ennis, Granger and Victoria. They also will perform in big cities such as Houston and Dallas.

The nine-city tour is made possible by funding from the Czech Educational Foundation of Texas, the Frank J. and Hermine Hurta Kostohryz Residency in Czech Music and Culture and the Dr. Jim and Rose Bezdek Endowment Fund Celebrating Czech Music and Culture.

“There will be dancing, good food and great music,” Sovík said. “Tell your family and friends around the state to attend a performance near them and then come on down yourself to learn what it is to be a Texas Czech – unless you don’t like having fun.”

Details on the full tour:

11 a.m. April 21 (Friday)

All Saints’ Episcopal Church of Fort Worth

Invitation only

7 p.m. April 21 (Friday)

Knight’s of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Dr., West, Texas

$15 (includes dinner)

7 p.m. April 22 (Saturday)

KJT Auditorium, 1214 South Parish St., Ennis, Texas

$10

7 p.m. April 24 (Monday)

Cotton Club and Steakhouse, 212 W. Davilla St., Granger, Texas

Free

7 p.m. April 25 (Tuesday)

Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Dr., College Station, Texas

$10

7 p.m. April 26 (Wednesday)

TCHCC Fair Pavilion, 250 W. Fairgrounds Road, La Grange, Texas

$10

7 p.m. April 27 (Thursday)

Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria, Texas

$10 in advance; $12 at the door

7 p.m. April 29 (Saturday)

SPJST 88, 1435 Beall St., Houston, Texas

$20 dinner/dance; $12 dance only

12:30 p.m. (lunch) 2 p.m. (dance) April 30 (Sunday)

Sokol Dallas, 7448 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas

$10 for lunch; free admission to dance

For more information on any of these events, contact Tom Sovík at 817-287-9644 or send an email to Thomas.sovik@unt.edu.