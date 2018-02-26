DENTON (UNT), Texas - In March, the finest trumpet players from all over the nation will converge on the University of North Texas for the 26th annual National Trumpet Competition, the largest of its kind. Competitors will vie for thousands of dollars in prize money and have opportunities to network with other top talent.

“It’s truly a trumpet-centric event and one that brings together the brightest and best for healthy competition, networking and instruction,” said Jason Bergman, assistant professor of trumpet and host of the event. “UNT has a rich history of excellence in our trumpet studio that spans more than 60 years. We are embarking on a new period of excellence and bringing the trumpet world to UNT for this competition can serve as an impactful coming out party for our students.”

This year, 600 participants were selected to compete, including 17 UNT trumpet students.

“That’s the largest number we’ve ever had and is a testament to the hard work our students are doing,” Bergman said. “I think it’s fantastic that UNT students can compete in the premiere trumpet competition in the world at their home university. It’s sort of like competing in a hometown Super Bowl.”

The event also will feature guest artists who will perform with the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band and the North Texas Wind Symphony.

The event will be held March 8-10 (Thursday-Saturday) in various locations across campus. View the schedule here for event times and locations. The public is invited to free concerts featuring world-renowned guest artists.

One O’Clock Lab Band concert, 8:30 p.m. March 9 (Friday) features:

Frank Greene

Grammy-winning trumpeter and UNT alumnus Frank Greene is one of the most in-demand lead trumpet players in New York. He has performed as the lead trumpet in the CBS Orchestra for The Late Show, as well as with other big-named ensembles including the Christian McBride Big Band and The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band.

Carey Deadman

UNT alumnus Carey Deadman is a freelance trumpet player who remains one of the busiest studio and theater musicians in the Chicago music scene. He also is in great demand as an arranger, orchestrator, producer and teacher.

Scott Belck

Scott Belck, UNT alumnus, currently serves as the director of Jazz and Commercial Music and professor of Music at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, where he directs the CCM Jazz Orchestra and teaches applied jazz trumpet. He currently serves as the Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra.

UNT Wind Symphony at 2 p.m. March 10 (Saturday) features:

Ryan Anthony

Virtuoso trumpeter Ryan Anthony, noted for his varied career as a soloist, educator, chamber musician and orchestral player. Having departed the world-renowned ensemble Canadian Brass nearly ten years ago, Anthony quickly became one of the most sought after trumpet players in America both as soloist and an orchestral player.

Craig Morris

Trumpeter Craig Morris emerged onto the international classical music scene by winning the prestigious position of Principal Trumpet in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, assuming that post from the legendary Adolph “Bud” Herseth in 2001. A desire to more fully focus on his own artistic projects, however, led Morris to leave his position with the CSO and pursue a career as a soloist and chamber musician.

All of the guest artists, as well as the Dallas Symphony trumpet section, will present master classes for participants. Finals will be held March 10 and will culminate in a 9 p.m. awards ceremony.