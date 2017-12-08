What: Fall 2017 commencement ceremonies at the University of North Texas.

When: Bachelor’s degree graduation ceremonies from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 15 (Friday) and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dec. 16 (Saturday). Doctoral and master’s commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 (Friday).

Where: UNT Coliseum, at 600 Avenue D in Denton, or the UNT Murchison Performing Arts Center, at 2100 North Interstate 35 East in Denton. See the schedule below and online.

UNT commencement ceremony in New Orleans: Students who have applied for graduation and are attending the New Orleans Bowl are invited to participate in a special UNT commencement ceremony in New Orleans. RSVP online.

DENTON (UNT), Texas — More than 3,400 students are expected to receive degrees from the University of North Texas during fall 2017 commencement ceremonies. Ceremonies will be held Dec. 15 and 16 (Friday and Saturday) on the UNT campus at the Coliseum, located at 600 Ave. D, and the Murchison Performing Arts Center, located at 2100 N. I-35E.

This fall, 2,731 undergraduate students, 615 master’s students and 72 doctoral students applied for graduation and are eligible to attend this semester’s ceremonies. Additionally, some of the 1,279 undergraduate, 415 master’s and 89 doctoral students who were awarded degrees from UNT this summer will attend fall commencement ceremonies.

Watch live streams of the ceremonies being held in the Coliseum, or watch the live stream of the ceremony in the Murchison Performing Arts Center. Live stream links correspond with the venues for the ceremonies and will be updated as the ceremonies are completed.

And unique this year, graduates traveling to Louisiana to cheer on the Mean Green in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl are invited to participate in a UNT commencement ceremony in New Orleans. The ceremony will be in the Grand Salon A at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, located at 2 Poydras St., Louisiana 70130, at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 15 (Friday) and precedes the New Orleans Bowl game at noon on Dec. 16 (Saturday). Graduates names will be called, they will shake hands with UNT administrators and their degrees will be conferred. Full regalia is not required, although mortar boards, tams and hoods are encouraged. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Students must RSVP online.

View the full schedule for fall commencement online. Highlights include:

Bachelor’s degree ceremonies Dec. 15 (Friday):

9 a.m. the College of Science inside the UNT Coliseum.

1 p.m. the College of Business inside the UNT Coliseum.

4 p.m. the College of Music inside the Murchison Performing Arts Center.

4 p.m. the College of Engineering inside the UNT Coliseum.

Master’s and doctoral degree ceremony Dec. 15 (Friday):

7 p.m. for all master’s and doctoral candidates inside the UNT Coliseum.

Commencement ceremony in New Orleans Dec. 15 (Friday):

6:15 p.m. for all bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree candidates. The ceremony will be in the Grand Salon A at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, located at 2 Poydras St., Louisiana 70130. A reception will follow.

Bachelor’s degree ceremonies Dec. 16 (Saturday):

8 a.m. the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences inside the UNT Coliseum.

11 a.m. the College of Health and Public Service; the College of Information; and the UNT New College inside the UNT Coliseum.

2 p.m. the College of Visual Arts and Design; the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism; the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism inside the UNT Coliseum.

5 p.m. the College of Education inside the UNT Coliseum.

Additionally, master’s degree and doctoral candidates and their guests are invited to attend a reception from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 (Friday) in the ballroom of the Gateway Center, at 801 North Texas Blvd. in Denton.