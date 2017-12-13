Lauren Eutsler, assistant professor in UNT’s Teacher Education and Administration, offers advice for parents looking to manage their children’s technology use during the holidays. She says that finding the right technology and limiting your kids screen time during the holidays isn’t as daunting as it seems.

How to select digital entertainment for children

“My goal is to locate quality educational technology apps or educational videos,” Eutsler said.

Here is a list of some of Eutsler’s favorites:

Minecraft

Starfall

Epic (free for teachers and their students)

Newsela

StoryCreator

PBS Kids Video (e.g., Super Why, Sid the Science Kid)

YouTube Kids (e.g., Little Baby Bum)

Amazon Prime Video (e.g., Daniel Tiger)

How to limit your children’s screen time during holiday break

Eutsler adds that parents should “plan time to spend with your children that doesn’t involve digital devices, such as going to the park, using indoor play areas or baking cupcakes.”

Among her other tips:

Limit device time to 30 minutes at a time, maximum 2 hours a day.

Navigate to the app or video, then hand the device to your child.

Use an app like Cakey to create a custom YouTube watch list.

If using a Kindle (e.g., Kids Fire), use Kindle Free Time feature to set time limits and permission to access specific apps.

If using an iPhone/iPad, use guided access to keep your child from switching out of the app (Settings > General > Accessibility > Guided Access).

During and after technology use, talk to and interact with your child about what they’re doing or seeing.

Reference Common Sense Media (https://www.commonsensemedia.org) for app recommendations and technology use guidance.

