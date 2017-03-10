What: The UNT Collegium Singers and Baroque Orchestra will perform a rare version of Bach’s St. John Passion.

DENTON (UNT), Texas – The University of North Texas College of Music’s Collegium Singers and Baroque Orchestra are taking their talents to Dallas to perform a rarely heard 1725 version of J.S. Bach’s St. John Passion. The performance isat 7 p.m. April 1 (Saturday) at the Church of the Incarnation, 3966 McKinney Ave., Dallas. The event is part of a partnership with the church that allows the College of Music to reach a Dallas audience.

“There are relatively few performances of the Bach passions in Dallas each year, but this version of St. John Passion – the second revision of four – has never been performed in Dallas and has the most changes of any of the versions,” said Richard Sparks, chair of conducting and ensembles and conductor of this event.

The performance will feature UNT alumnus Steven Soph as the Evangelist and the role of Jesus will be sung by Stephen Morscheck, UNT associate professor of vocal studies.

“Steven Soph has been building a wonderful career and has sung the Evangelist in both the St. John and St. Matthew Bach’s passion settings, although not this version of the St. John yet,” Sparks said. “I’ve worked with Stephen Morscheck a number of times and he’s known for the deep insight he brings into the role of Jesus in both passions. It’s exciting to work with both of them and the audience will love hearing them in this work.”

St. John Passion, first performed in 1724 and revised multiple times, tells the story of John’s account of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ through Bible passages and hymns. The story is told by the Evangelist and solo singers with arias and chorales intertwined.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to lead and pace the drama,” Sparks said. “In a very real way, the passions are ‘operatic’ in the sense that they focus on the characters in the story and in telling this explores all the emotion around the events of the passion.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children. Purchase tickets online or by calling the Murchison Performing Arts Center Box Office at 940-369-7802.