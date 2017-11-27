The University of North Texas’ Texas Fashion Collection is part of the exhibition “On Bodies: Highlights from The Goss-Michael Foundation and the UNT Texas Fashion Collection,” that forms a link between high fashion and British art. It will run through Feb. 2 (Friday), 2018 at the Goss-Michael Foundation, 1305 Wycliff Ave #120 in Dallas. It features garments by Zac Posen, John Galliano for Givenchy and Escada shown with artworks by Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. Photo by Abigail Firth. download image

What: “On Bodies: Highlights from The Goss-Michael Foundation and the UNT Texas Fashion Collection,” an exhibition forming a link between high fashion and British art.

When: Running through Feb. 2 (Friday), 2018.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday – Friday.

Where: The Goss-Michael Foundation, 1305 Wycliff Ave #120, Dallas.

Cost: Free.

Media: Image available for download here.

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas’ Texas Fashion Collection is part of a new exhibition that forms a link between high fashion and British art.

“On Bodies: Highlights from The Goss-Michael Foundation and the UNT Texas Fashion Collection” will run through Feb. 2 (Friday) at the Goss-Michael Foundation in Dallas.

The exhibition includes a dozen pieces of contemporary British art from the Goss-Michael Foundation and 10 ensembles from the UNT Texas Fashion Collection. The Goss-Michael Foundation, co-founded by UNT alumnus Kenny Goss, is one of the leading contemporary British art collections in the United States.

Noted British artists Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst, among others, are featured alongside contemporary high fashion by Jean Paul Gaultier, Todd Oldham, John Galliano and other fashion designers. In addition to the exhibition, artist and stylist Ruben Burgess Jr., who creates under the name Sartorialnolift, has been commissioned to interpret the show’s thematic temper through drawing, paint and collage. The exhibition highlights bodies in art and fashion, while inviting patrons to consider their relationship with their own bodies.

“The Texas Fashion Collection is pleased to present fashion alongside work by such acclaimed contemporary fine artists,” said Annette Becker, director of the Texas Fashion Collection. “As we present garments as important parts of the design world, this pairing pushes forward the ways clothing – like art – shapes and reflects our understanding of ourselves.”

With the Goss-Michael Foundation as a partner, the Texas Fashion Collection is reaching new audiences and promoting more contemporary ensembles in TFC’s permanent collection, Becker said. In addition to the exhibition, there will be several special events and programs running in conjunction with the exhibition.