Consultant and entrepreneur Jared Spool will speak about “Deconstructing Delight” at Night & Day, An Interaction and User Experience Design Professional Learning Series May 5-6 at the New College in Frisco. download image Consultant and author Whitney Quesenbery will speak about “Storytelling for User Experience” at Night & Day, An Interaction and User Experience Design Professional Learning Series May 19-20 at the New College in Frisco. download image Mapping and diagramming expert Jim Kalbach will speak about “Mapping User Experiences” at Night & Day, An Interaction and User Experience Design Professional Learning Series June 23-24 at the New College in Frisco. download image

What: Night & Day, An Interaction and User Experience Design Professional Learning Series, which features a lecture on Friday night and workshop on Saturday from leading experts about enhancing mobile, online and other user experiences, sponsored by the University of North Texas’ College of Visual Arts and Design and the New College at Frisco.

When: Jared Spool, “Deconstructing Delight,” May 5-6 (Friday-Saturday); Whitney Quesenbery, “Storytelling for User Experience,” May 19-20 (Friday-Saturday); Jim Kalbach, “Mapping User Experiences,” June 23-24 (Friday-Saturday). For all three events, the lecture is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and the workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: New College at Frisco, 2811 Internet Blvd., Suite 100, Frisco

Cost: $725 for the entire weekend; $15 for just the lecture

Registration: Register online.

What else: Soft drinks will be served on Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided on Saturday.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Professionals can find new ways to enhance users’ experiences online or on their mobile apps and platforms – by using delight, storytelling and experience mapping – with a new lecture series sponsored by the University of North Texas.

Night & Day, An Interaction and User Experience Design Professional Learning Serieswill feature a lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and a workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The event, sponsored by UNT’s New College at Frisco and the College of Visual Arts and Design, kicks off May 5-6 and runs May 19-20 and June 23-24. Registration is available online.

“We’re trying to teach people how to make the processes that guide interactive design better, less frustrating and more effective,” said Michael Gibson, professor of communication design. “That’s what these three speakers have earned international reputations doing.”

The scheduled lectures are:

- May 5-6 (Friday-Saturday): In “Deconstructing Delight,” consultant and entrepreneur Jared Spool will explore how to develop a website or app so it exceeds expectations and facilitates a much more positive experience for its users.

- May 19-20 (Friday-Saturday): In “Storytelling for User Experience,” consultant and author Whitney Quesenbery will show how stories, experiences and dialogue can be used to help interactive content developers and designers better understand the needs of their users.

- June 23-24 (Friday-Saturday): In “Mapping User Experiences,” mapping and diagramming expert Jim Kalbach will demonstrate how visually articulating different types of planning processes can help developers and designers create more effective and satisfying interactive experiences.

Gibson and Keith Owens, associate professor of communication design, established the series because Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the leading North American markets in interaction and user experience design. Major corporations rely on interaction and user experience design processes and management techniques to help them develop and sustain easy-to-use websites and apps, and the series could appeal to professionals who work in design, as well as marketing, business management and information technology and computer science.

“We want to establish UNT as a regional and national leader in the construction and dissemination of new knowledge in and around this exploding discipline,” Gibson said.