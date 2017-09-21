The University of North Texas Division of Advancement achieved its highest annual fundraising total ever with more than $30.1 million in commitments.

The fiscal year 2017 total includes $19.6 million in cash contributions, as well as multi-year pledges and estate gift commitments.

“Our alumni and friends made a real difference this past year in supporting UNT’s vision and making an impact on the university,” said David Wolf (Ph.D. ’04), vice president for advancement who joined UNT in May 2015. “The increase in support is the result of strategic goals set by Advancement that aim to re-engage alumni and donors with the university and focus dollars on helping students and UNT as a whole be more successful.”

Wolf’s efforts have helped to increase donor engagement and strengthen relationships in the community and support for the university. For example, UNT’s Division of Advancement produced more than 56 events to engage alumni and friends in life of the university. During this same time, the UNT Alumni Association hit an all-time high of 14,035 members.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments that David and his Advancement team have made in reconnecting and engaging alumni and friends with our UNT community,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “The impact our donors are making on the lives of our students is tremendous.”



Highlights of the 2017 fiscal year include:

UNT increased major gifts (contributions of $25k or more) by 49.6 percent over last year.

UNT Annual Giving (contributions under $25k) grew commitments more than 17.8 percent. It also established the Diamond Eagles Giving Society, a fundraising effort created to make an immediate impact on UNT priorities.

Advancement events, including the Wingspan Gala and the Kuehne Speaker Series, generated $1.49 million in revenue.

Other areas of growth include planned and estate giving and endowment fundraising. Planned gifts rose 33 percent to $7.5 million. Donors to UNT created 39 new endowments with the UNT Foundation. Those gifts include a $1.5 million endowment from alumnus Don Millican (ʼ74) and his wife, Donna, to establish the Don and Donna Millican Endowed Chair in Accounting at the UNT College of Business.

“There is no better time than now to invest in our university,” Wolf said. “With more than 10,000 donors and 14,000 alumni association members, we are poised to continue to grow and connect with our alumni and friends. This year’s achievements are only the beginning of how our fellow alumni and supporters are making a difference in the lives of students and generations to come.”