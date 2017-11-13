The University of North Texas’ Mary Jo & V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series presents Poetry Night with Karla Morton and Edyka Chilomé at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 (Wednesday) in the University Union Lyceum. Tickets are not required and there is no charge for this event. download image

Described as "one of the more adventurous voices in American Poetry," Karla Morton is the 2010 Texas Poet Laureate, a Councilor of the Texas Institute of Letters, a Betsy Colquitt Award Winner, a two-time lndie National Book Award winner, a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and a nominee for the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Edyka Chilomé, born Erica Granados ─ De La Rosa, is a literary artist, performer, educator, and cultural worker based in the North Texas region. A child of Salvadorian and Mexican immigrant activists, she was raised in social justice movements grounded in the tradition of spiritual activism.

Visitors for the Fine Arts Series events may park at Highland Street Garage and Union Circle Garage for $2 or at the parking meters on Highland Street and West Sycamore Street for $2.25 an hour. Learn more at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information.

Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series

The University of North Texas Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series began in 1903 as the Lyceum Series when UNT was North Texas Normal College. The program has grown over the past century while never losing sight of its purpose—to enrich the lives of UNT students through engaging and diverse events and artist presentations. The FAS strives to present an exciting series of performing, visual and literary arts events free of charge to UNT students.

For more information about this and other Fine Arts Series events, visit the Fine Arts Series on Facebook or Twitter or visit studentaffairs.unt.edu/university-union/fine-arts-series.

