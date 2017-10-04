Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian will be the featured speaker for the Oct. 25 Distinguished Lecture Series at the University of North Texas. download image

What: Distinguished Lecture Series present Alexis Ohanian

When: 8 p.m. October 25 (Wednesday)

Where: UNT Coliseum, 600 Ave. D

Cost: Free to all UNT students, $5 for a student guest (one allowed), $8 for faculty and staff and $10 for general admission

More information: http://untuniontickets.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=248&cid=25

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian will speak at the University of North Texas on Oct. 25 (Wednesday) as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Ohanian’s talk will begin at 8 p.m. in the UNT Coliseum, located at 600 Ave. D. Tickets may be purchased online. Visitors for the Distinguished Lecture Series may park at the Highland Street Garage or Union Circle Garage or at the parking meters on Highland Street and West Sycamore Street for $2.25 an hour. Learn more at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information

Ohanian is an internet entrepreneur and investor, who co-founded the social news website Reddit. He also helped launch the travel search website Hipmunk and co-founded the early stage venture capital firm Initialized Capital. Ohanian also started the social enterprise Breadpig. In December 2016, Ohanian became engaged to tennis player Serena Williams and on Sept. 1 their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born.

The Distinguished Lecture Series provides the university and greater communities with a variety speakers that bring significant interest, visibility and added prestige to UNT.

Click here to download a photo of Ohanian.