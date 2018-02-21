What: Denton NEDA Walk — A walkathon at the University of North Texas to

provide awareness of eating disorders, show support for those afflicted

and raise funds for the National Eating Disorders Association. Part of Love

Yo' Self Week sponsored by UNT Counseling and Testing Services.

When: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. March 3 (Saturday)

Where: UNT's Pohl Recreation Center, 1900 Chestnut Street, Denton

Cost: Registration is free. Participants can solicit donations and donations will

be taken on the day of the event. Advance registration is available online

through 2 p.m. Feb. 23 (Friday). Registration will also be available the day of

the event.

More information:

Call the UNT Counseling and Testing Services at 940-565-2741

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Many people still consider extreme thinness as the criteria for diagnosis of an eating disorder, but eating disorders come in all shapes and sizes and affect people of all gender identities and ethnicities. More importantly, eating disorders can have severe negative health and emotional consequences, and they can result in death.

The Denton NEDA Walk at the University of North Texas March 3 (Saturday) will provide the Denton community with better awareness of different forms of eating disorders while raising funds for the National Eating Disorders Association during the group's National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. The walkathon, sponsored by UNT Counseling and Testing Services, Pohl Recreation Center and Student Health and Wellness Center, begins at 9 a.m. at the Pohl Recreation Center, 1900 Chestnut Street in Denton. Participants will walk from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Advance registration for both groups and individuals is free and available before 2 p.m. Feb. 23 (Saturday) at the Denton NEDA Walk website. Free registration also will be available the day of the walk. Participants will either raise money for the National Eating Disorders Association before the walkathon, or bring donations to the walkathon.

Steffanie Grossman, a licensed psychologist at Counseling and Testing Services and Denton NEDA Walk coordinator, said research suggests that out of the 38,000 students at UNT, "it's likely that about 7,600 UNT students have a diagnosable eating disorder and 15,200 have eating disorder symptoms without reaching the severity of a diagnosis."

Kristina Clevinger, a doctoral student in counseling psychology and eating disorder trainee at Counseling and Testing Services, said the NEDA Walk "serves as a great opportunity to advocate and show support of those in our community who may be suffering."

"Many eating disorders are hidden. But just because we can't see it doesn’t mean that it's not a problem," she said.

The walkathon will end Love Yo' Self Week at the University of North Texas, UNT's observance of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. Counseling and Testing Services, in conjunction with the Student Health and Wellness Center and the Pohl Recreation Center, will offer students free events Feb. 26-March 2 (Monday-Friday) ranging from Pilates, yoga and Zumba classes to art therapy, therapy dogs and a skin care fair.

For more information, contact Counseling and Testing Services at 940-565-2741.