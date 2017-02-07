DENTON (UNT), Texas -- Looking for a unique way to show that special someone how much they mean this Valentine's Day? How about giving them something big and shiny? Order a UNT Tuba Valentine from University of North Texas tuba and euphonium students! Each gift comes with a card, a chocolate rose and two love songs of the buyer's choice, performed by a quartet of two tubas and two euphoniums.

When the tuxedoed players walk into the room with their bulky instruments, the expressions on people’s faces change from “Why are there tubas in front of me?” to “Wow, this is awesome.”

In fact, some Tuba Valentine recipients have been so smitten, they’ve come to recitals of the tuba and euphonium students to hear more.

Tuba Valentine recipients also get a chocolate rose and a personalized card.

When: Tuba Valentines are offered by appointment -- even a few days past Feb. 14.

Where: Tuba Valentines are offered mainly on the UNT campus and in Denton, but the group does travel around the Dallas-Fort Worth area dependent upon availability.

Song list: Each performance is about 15 minutes long. The quartet offers a selection of romantic musical fare -- Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass," "All of Me" by John Legend, "Love Is an Open Door" from the movie "Frozen," “My Girl,” “My Guy,” “Hey Baby,” “I Can't Help Myself,” “Always and Forever” and “When I Fall in Love.”

Cost: A Tuba Valentine costs $30 on the UNT campus and $40 off campus. A $5 discount is available if the purchaser is a UNT student.

Money raised from the Tuba Valentines will help the North Texas chapter invite guest artists and clinicians to campus and will help pay to send students to music competitions.

Contact: To place an order, email unttubavalentines@gmail.com or send requests via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TubaValentine.