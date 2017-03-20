What: TEDxUNT: Otherside — An event bringing six University of North Texas students and faculty members and two Denton community members together for thought-provoking live presentations to a small audience

When: 5-9 p.m. April 11 (Tuesday)

Where: Lyric Theater of UNT’s Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton

Cost: $20 for UNT students; $30 for UNT faculty, staff members and others. Only 50 tickets will be available for students and 50 available for faculty, staff members and others. Tickets on sale beginning March 20 (Monday) at http://tedxunt.unt.edu/tickets.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the lot next to the MPAC, with overflow parking available in lots 4 and 26. View the UNT parking map here

More information: Contact Marian Smith at 940-369-8776

DENTON (UNT), Texas - A student who created a low-cost sensor of phosphorescent materials to detect lead and other toxins in drinking water, a faculty member who started a nationally recognized program that preserves quail populations in the North Texas region and a communications studies student who used a blog to help her cope with a cancer diagnosis will be among the featured speakers at the University of North Texas' TEDxUNT event April 11 (Tuesday).

The event, which has a theme of "Otherside," is modeled after the TED, or Technology, Entertainment, Design, talks that began as a conference and video series in 1984. TEDx events are independently organized and have no connection to TED talks that are online. TEDx events also usually focus on local communities, instead of taking more of a global approach.

The eight speakers for TEDxUNT: Otherside are:

●Sheri Broyles, professor of advertising in UNT's Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism, discussing "Creativity: The Simple Secret to Being More Creative."

●Jordan Frith, UNT assistant professor of technical communication, discussing "The Physical of Digital Media."

●Prateek Kalakuntla, second-year student at UNT's Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, who received national recognition for his research on detecting lead and other toxins in water. The title of his presentation is "Making Research a Reality."

●Emily McCormick, senior communication studies major at UNT. In her presentation, "The Upside Down," she will discuss how writing a blog was therapy for her after she learned she had Hodgkin's Lymphoma in spring 2016, one week before final exams.

●Kelly Reyna, assistant professor of biological sciences and executive director of UNT Quail, discussing "Saving the Nation One Quail at a Time."

●Brian J. Sauser, associate professor in the Department of Marketing and Logistics and director of the Jim McNatt Institute for Logistics Research. The title of his presentation is "The BothSide: Embracing Paradox."

●Jeremiah Stanley, owner and chief executive officer of Jeremiah Stanley Commercial Advertising Photography in Dallas, discussing "The Art of Greatness."

●Pamela Wat, minister at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The title of her Presentation is "Stop Talking and Start Communicating."

Fifty tickets will be available to TEDxUNT for UNT students, and 50 will be available for UNT faculty and staff members and members of the Denton community.