Temple Grandin will be the featured speaker at UNT’s Autism Event April 13. Download image. download image

The University of North Texas and ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services Inc.) will present prominent autism activist Temple Grandin April 13 (Thursday) in Dallas.

“+Autism: A Lecture and Discussion with Temple Grandin” will begin at 9 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Ave. The lecture is open to anyone with an interest in Autism Spectrum Disorder, including educators, parents and health practitioners. Tickets are $20, and pre-registration is highly encouraged as the event is expected to sell out. Proceeds will support UNT’s work in autism.

Grandin is considered one of the most important voices in the ASD community. She was diagnosed with autism as a young child and went on to earn a doctoral degree in animal science. She is a best-selling author and was the subject of an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO film starring Claire Danes.

Grandin will discuss her journey and offer her thoughts on the mysteries of autism spectrum disorder in a lecture titled “Educating Students with Different Kinds of Minds.”

“Dr. Grandin is one of the most iconic and important voices in the autism field,” said UNT alumna Kristin Farmer, founder and CEO of ACES and benefactor of the UNT Kristin Farmer Autism Center. “It is my honor and privilege for ACES to support UNT by bringing her inspiring message to the Dallas-Fort Worth community.”

The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Grandin and experts from UNT and KFAC, who will answer questions from the audience and offer insights into current research and best practices. Questions will be taken online at the registration site.

“We are fortunate and excited to have Dr. Grandin share her unique perspectives and insights into the world of autism,” said panel member Shahla Ala’i-Rosales, UNT associate professor of behavior analysis. “Her voice is a strong and powerful force in advocating for effective, intensive and humane approaches to improving the lives of people with autism.”

Doors will open at 8 a.m. the day of the event. The lecture is appropriate for ages 12 and older, and light refreshments will be served. To register, submit a question for Grandin or the panel, or for more information, visit http://www.coe.unt.edu/grandin.

Established in 1996, ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services Inc.) is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs. ACES provides comprehensive, professional services to maximize individuals’ potential in the home, school and community, throughout their lifespan. For more information about ACES, visit www.acesaba.com or follow on social media (Facebook: ACES ABA, Twitter @ACESautism).

