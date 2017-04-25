What: Registration opens for Camp Communicate, a one-week day camp

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Making crafts, playing games, singing songs and cooling off with swimming or water games are part of the activities at many children's summer day camps. But children with cochlear implants and hearing aids, or language delays and sensory issues that result in reduced communication with others, may not be able to fully participate in those camp activities.

There are no such problems at Camp Communicate, which is specifically designed for children ages 5-12 with speech, language and hearing disorders.

Sponsored by the University of North Texas Speech and Hearing Center, Camp Communicate will be held from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. June 5-9 (Monday-Friday) at the North Texas State Fairgrounds, located north of the UNT campus on 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. in Denton. The camp is open to 40 children.

Each camper is individually assigned to a UNT master's student in the Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology. The UNT students act as counselors and plan activities for each day's theme, which this year will include Water Day, Science Day, Spy Day, Safari Day with a petting zoo and iPlay Day with children acting out video games. Each student modifies an activity for their assigned child's individual needs, and children are assigned to groups for activities based on age and limitations.

Camp Communicate is "a way for kiddos who can't enroll in a typical summer camp to get a summer camp experience," said Stacy Nunnelee, the camp's coordinator and a lecturer in the Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.

"Every child should be able to go to summer camp," she said.

Camp Communicate costs $100 per camper if registration is received by 5 p.m. May 16 (Tuesday). After May 16, registration is $125 per camper. Registration includes all activities, snacks and a camp T-shirt.

To register, contact the UNT Speech and Hearing Clinic at 940-565-2262. For more information, go to this website and click on the link for Camp Communicate 2017.