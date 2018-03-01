Research that shows how proteins travel in cells, with implications to develop vaccines and produce human insulin, led to him being awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2013. In April, Randy Schekman will bring his knowledge and experiences to the University of North Texas for two lectures. download image

What: The University of North Texas Office of the President welcomes biologist and Nobel Laureate, Randy Schekman.

When: 7 p.m. April 20 (Friday), with a research-based seminar at 1:15 p.m.

Where: University Union, 1155 Union Circle in Denton. Speech will be held in room 314C, Emerald Ballroom, and the research seminar will be held in the Union Lyceum.

Cost: Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets here.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the Union Circle Garage at the corners of Union Circle and Welch Street.

Media: Download image here.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Research that shows how proteins travel in cells, with implications to develop vaccines and produce human insulin, led to him being awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2013. In April, Randy Schekman will bring his knowledge and experiences to the University of North Texas for two lectures.

“I am passionate about public education as it is the greatest engine of social mobility in our society,” Schekman said.

Schekman will present a seminar on his research at 1:15 p.m. April 20 in the Union Lyceum, sponsored by the UNT Department of Biological Sciences and Biology Graduate Student Association. He also will discuss his scientific breakthroughs and their potential impact on the future of disease prevention.

At 7 p.m., he will present a broader lecture, sponsored by the Office of the President. The event will be held in room 314C, also known as the Union Emerald Ballroom. Light refreshments will be served. While the event is free, tickets are recommended and can be reserved here.

At the evening lecture, titled “From pond scum to Stockholm: A life in basic science,” Schekman will be honored with the President’s Citation, an award presented to individuals who have given extraordinary service and support to UNT either in enhancing the university’s reputation or in helping the university to accomplish its mission.

“It is an honor to host a speaker of this caliber,” said UNT President Neal Smatresk. “Dr. Schekman has made extraordinary advances in science, and, by sharing his experiences in research and as a Nobel Laureate, he will provide a wealth of knowledge we hope will inspire the next generation of scientists on our campus.”