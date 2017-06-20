Narendra Dahotre is the newly appointed interim associate vice president of research and innovation at the University of North Texas. download image download image

Narendra Dahotre, University Distinguished Research Professor in materials science and engineering at UNT, has been named interim associate vice president of research and innovation at the University of North Texas.

Dahotre, a former chairman of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering in UNT’s College of Engineering, will serve a one-year appointment effective immediately, while the university conducts a nationwide search to fill the position. Dahotre replaces Dave Schultz, who has served in the position since 2013 and is leaving UNT for an appointment as the vice president for research at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

In his new role, Dahotre will facilitate research projects that have been funded by the federal government, including UNT’s work funded by the Army Research Lab (ARL) for a Tactical Shelters project and a Ballistics project. He also will oversee the management of UNT’s shared instrumentation facilities across campus and work with the advisory groups and directors for each facility, as well as serve as chair of the new Research Space Adjudication Subcommittee outlined in the newly approved UNT Research Space Assignment Administrative Policy (Policy Number 11.011) and assist with the development, approval and implementation of partnership agreements with other universities, national labs and industry.

Tom McCoy, UNT’s vice president for research and innovation, said Dahotre will be a valuable asset in helping move UNT forward and maintaining its status as a Tier One research university.

“Narendra brings incredible experience and knowledge to the position, which will help guide our division and lead faculty to the next level of research enterprise at UNT,” McCoy says. “Narendra will contribute substantially because of his success as a researcher and his knowledge of UNT, and I know he will be a valuable partner to our government and university peers in helping to coordinate important research projects.”

“I also am tremendously appreciative of the good work that Dave Schultz has done during his tenure at UNT, including helping develop a better plan for our university research facilities and updating our Strategic Plan for Research. I know he will do great work in Arizona.”

Dahotre said he is excited for the opportunity to help improve UNT’s research infrastructure and coordinate important research partnerships.

“I am honored to be able to join the leadership team in UNT’s Office of Research and Innovation,” Dahotre says. “I look forward to supporting and contributing in a positive and impactful way this next year.”

A member of the National Academy of Inventors, Dahotre is internationally known and recognized in his field for his pioneering contributions to the understanding and engineering of laser-materials in processing and manufacturing. His research has generated funding support in excess of $7.5 million from government and industrial organizations.

Dahotre has been issued 16 U.S. patents, has published nearly 300 articles in professional journals, and is the author of four books and editor of 13 other books that focus on laser materials processing and manufacturing and surface engineering. He is a fellow of nine national and international societies, including the American Society of Materials, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, American Association of Advancement of Science and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He also is a founding editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing and editor of the Journal of Lasers and Optics.

Dahotre joined UNT in 2010, and in fall 2016, Dahotre earned the Faculty Leadership Award for significantly impacting the academic enterprise of the university through his leadership and service at UNT. Prior to joining UNT, Dahotre had a joint faculty appointment with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and was director, deputy director and a senior faculty member of the Center of Excellence for Laser Applications at the University of Tennessee, Space Institute-Tullahoma.

Dahotre earned his Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from Michigan State University, his master’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Michigan State University and his bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Poona in India.