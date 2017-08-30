MEDIA ADVISORY: UNT sets up student emergency fund, hosts blood drive for Harvey victims
Three Carter Blood Center donation buses will be set up Sept. 2 in the Murchison Performing Arts Center parking lot at the corner of I-35E and North Texas Blvd. (highlighted in yellow in the image) to accept donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
DENTON (UNT), Texas – The University of North Texas has set up an emergency fund for students who require immediate assistance due to catastrophic circumstances. Funds can be used for textbooks, travel expenses, supplies, personal items, etc., but cannot be used to pay tuition, fees or other payments to UNT. For more information, visithttps://one.unt.edu/studentemergencyfund.
UNT also will be hosting a blood drive Sept. 2 (Saturday). Three Carter Blood Center donation buses will be set up in the Murchison Performing Arts Center parking lot at the corner of I-35E and North Texas Blvd. (highlighted in yellow in the image below) to accept donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. They will begin setup around 11:30 a.m., open at noon and collect donations starting at 1 p.m. Donors will receive a free t-shirt.
