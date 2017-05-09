DENTON (UNT), Texas -- A big fundraising challenge is underway for the University of North Texas logistics program thanks to William “Bill” LaMothe, PGL chairman of the board. LaMothe, a founding board member of the UNT program and longtime university supporter, will match donations to the logistics program, up to $50,000, from now until the start of UNT’s Annual Transportation Breakfast and Byron Nelson Open House.

The breakfast is from 7:30 to 11 a.m. May 19 (Friday) at Big Brothers Big Sisters, 450 E. John Carpenter Freeway in Irving. Following the program, attendees are invited to the home of LaMothe for an afternoon of networking and access to the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship that weekend.

Chuck Cooperstein, the radio play-by-play voice of the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN, will be the opening speaker.

John Sharp, group president for TFD Group Companies, will deliver the keynote address. His presentation will describe the integration of new hardware and software technologies that can interpret data and report on product integrity for a wide range of goods, such as vaccines, electronics and food.

Tickets for the transportation breakfast are $99 per individual or $699 for a table of eight. The event includes a silent auction. Register or donate by May 17 (Wednesday) at http://www.cob.unt.edu/logisticscenter/community/breakfast/scholarshipbreakfast.php/. For details, contact Julie.Willems-Espinoza@unt.edu or 940-369-8442.