DENTON (UNT), Texas - The Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth is bringing their unique sound back to the University of North Texas. The eight-member ensemble that “mines the expressive potential of the human voice” will perform at 8 p.m. March 9 (Thursday) in the College of Music’s Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton. The ensemble is returning to perform their final concert as part of their 2016-17 UNT Institute for the Advancement of the Arts residency.

Roomful of Teeth is known for incorporating indigenous vocal techniques from around the world to create unique harmonies. For this reason, the group often characterizes themselves as a “vocal band.”

The ensemble won a Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance in 2013 for its debut album, Roomful of Teeth. Member Caroline Shaw won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 for her composition, Partita for 8 Voices, that was included on that album. Roomful of Teeth released its second album, Render, in 2015.

One of its members is UNT alumnus Cameron Beauchamp. Thann Scoggin, who earned his bachelor’s in performance in 2004 and master’s degree in library science in 2007, will also perform with the ensemble.

Tickets cost $10 for the public, $8 for UNT faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, and are free for UNT students. Students can pick up their free ticket at the Murchison Performing Arts Center box office. The public can purchase tickets through the MPAC box office at 940-369-7802 or visit the center's website. The event also will be streamed live at UNTMusicLive.com.