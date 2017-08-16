The One O’Clock Lab Band performs in the UNT Union Syndicate as part of the free Jazz at the Syndicate concert series. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas College of Music kicks off Jazz at the Syndicate at 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 (Tuesday). The free evening and lunchtime jazz performances will be held in the University Union Syndicate, 1155 Union Circle.

The weekly concerts are open to the UNT community and the general public. Performances showcase the UNT College of Music’s variety of jazz ensembles at noon on Thursdays and Fridays and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band will kick off the first Wednesday night and Thursday lunchtime events.

"These on-campus performances are a tradition for us," said John Murphy, chair of the Division of Jazz Studies. "The tradition extends back to the Rock Bottom Lounge and, before that, to the shows presented by Floyd Graham. The students prepare for these performances just as much as they do for our more formal concerts on and off campus. We invite the community to stop by and enjoy an evening or noontime concert."

The Tuesday at 9 p.m. schedule includes:

Sept. 12 – Jazz Combo Night

Sept. 19 – U-Tubes, directed by Nathan Davis

Sept. 26 – Guitar ensembles, directed by Daniel Pinilla Vera and Davy Mooney; and Zebras, directed by Paul Lees

Oct. 3 – Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte

Oct. 10 – Third Street, directed by Marion Powers and Jazz Singers, directed by Jennifer Barnes

Oct. 17 – West End, directed by Vaughn Faison and Avenue C, directed by Anna Jalkéus

Oct. 24 – U-Tubes, directed by Nathan Davis

Oct. 31 – Guitar ensembles, directed by Daniel Pinilla Vera and Davy Mooney; and Zebras, directed by Paul Lees

Nov. 7 – Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte

Nov. 14 – Vocal Songwriters Showcase

The Wednesday at 9 p.m. schedule includes:

Sept. 13 – One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock

Sept. 20 – Three O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Tanya Darby; Two O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Rodney Booth

Sept. 27 – Five O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brian Woodbury; Four O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Colleen Clark

Oct. 4 – Seven O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brandon Moore; Six O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brett Lamel

Oct. 11 – Nine O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Nicholas Owsik; Eight O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Kyle Bellaire

Oct. 18 – Three O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Tanya Darby; Two O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Rodney Booth

Oct. 25 – Guest Artists, US Navy Commodores

Nov. 1 – Five O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brian Woodbury; Four O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Colleen Clark

Nov. 8 – Seven O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brandon Moore; Six O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brett Lamel

Nov. 15 – Nine O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Nicholas Owsik; Eight O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Kyle Bellaire

The Thursday at noon schedule includes:

Sept. 14 – One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock

Sept. 21 – Two O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Rodney Booth

Sept. 28 – Three O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Tanya Darby

Oct. 5 – Four O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Colleen Clark

Oct. 12 – Five O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brian Woodbury

Oct. 19 – Six O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brett Lamel

Oct. 26 – Seven O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brandon Moore

Nov. 2 – Eight O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Kyle Bellaire

Nov. 9 – Nine O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Nicholas Owsik

The Friday at noon schedule features:

Sept. 15 – Jazz Combo Night

Sept. 22 – U-Tubes, directed by Nathan Davis

Sept. 29 – Zebras, directed by Paul Lees

Oct. 6 – Guitar ensembles, directed by Daniel Pinilla Vera and Davy Mooney

Oct. 13 – Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte

Oct. 20 – Jazz Singers, directed by Jennifer Barnes

Oct. 27 – Avenue C, directed by Anna Jalkéus

Nov. 3 – Third Street, directed by Marion Powers

Nov. 10 – West End, directed by Vaughn Faison

For a full list of UNT College of Music events, visit the online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar.