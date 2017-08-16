Free weekly lab band & jazz ensemble concerts at UNT Union Syndicate
DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas College of Music kicks off Jazz at the Syndicate at 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 (Tuesday). The free evening and lunchtime jazz performances will be held in the University Union Syndicate, 1155 Union Circle.
The weekly concerts are open to the UNT community and the general public. Performances showcase the UNT College of Music’s variety of jazz ensembles at noon on Thursdays and Fridays and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band will kick off the first Wednesday night and Thursday lunchtime events.
"These on-campus performances are a tradition for us," said John Murphy, chair of the Division of Jazz Studies. "The tradition extends back to the Rock Bottom Lounge and, before that, to the shows presented by Floyd Graham. The students prepare for these performances just as much as they do for our more formal concerts on and off campus. We invite the community to stop by and enjoy an evening or noontime concert."
The Tuesday at 9 p.m. schedule includes:
- Sept. 12 – Jazz Combo Night
- Sept. 19 – U-Tubes, directed by Nathan Davis
- Sept. 26 – Guitar ensembles, directed by Daniel Pinilla Vera and Davy Mooney; and Zebras, directed by Paul Lees
- Oct. 3 – Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte
- Oct. 10 – Third Street, directed by Marion Powers and Jazz Singers, directed by Jennifer Barnes
- Oct. 17 – West End, directed by Vaughn Faison and Avenue C, directed by Anna Jalkéus
- Oct. 24 – U-Tubes, directed by Nathan Davis
- Oct. 31 – Guitar ensembles, directed by Daniel Pinilla Vera and Davy Mooney; and Zebras, directed by Paul Lees
- Nov. 7 – Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte
- Nov. 14 – Vocal Songwriters Showcase
The Wednesday at 9 p.m. schedule includes:
- Sept. 13 – One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock
- Sept. 20 – Three O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Tanya Darby; Two O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Rodney Booth
- Sept. 27 – Five O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brian Woodbury; Four O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Colleen Clark
- Oct. 4 – Seven O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brandon Moore; Six O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brett Lamel
- Oct. 11 – Nine O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Nicholas Owsik; Eight O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Kyle Bellaire
- Oct. 18 – Three O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Tanya Darby; Two O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Rodney Booth
- Oct. 25 – Guest Artists, US Navy Commodores
- Nov. 1 – Five O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brian Woodbury; Four O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Colleen Clark
- Nov. 8 – Seven O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brandon Moore; Six O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brett Lamel
- Nov. 15 – Nine O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Nicholas Owsik; Eight O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Kyle Bellaire
The Thursday at noon schedule includes:
- Sept. 14 – One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock
- Sept. 21 – Two O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Rodney Booth
- Sept. 28 – Three O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Tanya Darby
- Oct. 5 – Four O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Colleen Clark
- Oct. 12 – Five O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brian Woodbury
- Oct. 19 – Six O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brett Lamel
- Oct. 26 – Seven O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Brandon Moore
- Nov. 2 – Eight O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Kyle Bellaire
- Nov. 9 – Nine O'Clock Lab Band, directed by Nicholas Owsik
The Friday at noon schedule features:
- Sept. 15 – Jazz Combo Night
- Sept. 22 – U-Tubes, directed by Nathan Davis
- Sept. 29 – Zebras, directed by Paul Lees
- Oct. 6 – Guitar ensembles, directed by Daniel Pinilla Vera and Davy Mooney
- Oct. 13 – Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte
- Oct. 20 – Jazz Singers, directed by Jennifer Barnes
- Oct. 27 – Avenue C, directed by Anna Jalkéus
- Nov. 3 – Third Street, directed by Marion Powers
- Nov. 10 – West End, directed by Vaughn Faison
For a full list of UNT College of Music events, visit the online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar.
UNT News Service Phone Number: (940) 565-2108