DENTON (UNT), Texas Parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder are eligible to apply for free registration to attend the University of North Texas’ Kristin Farmer Autism Center’s 9th annual Adventures in Autism Intervention and Research Conference July 29 (Saturday).

A grant from the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities will provide free registration to more than 100 families. The registrations will be on a first come, first served basis. To request a free registration, email COE-AutismCenter@unt.edu.

The conference will be held at UNT’s Gateway Center located at 801 North Texas Blvd. from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Conference attendees will learn about cutting-edge research to improve success for individuals with autism of all ages and in all settings. More than 20 enlightening presentations will focus on new autism interventions and other topics to help parents, teachers, therapists and other service providers who work with individuals with autism. For more information and to register, visit https://autism.unt.edu/conference.

This year’s keynote speakers are Richard M. Foxx and Dorothea Lerman. Foxx, a professor of psychology at Pennsylvania State University, and an adjunct professor of pediatrics in the College of Medicine, cofounded the Pennsylvania Association for Behavior Analysis and is its executive director. He has served as an expert witness in many court cases involving individuals with special needs and he is a licensed psychologist and board certified behavior analyst.

Lerman is a professor of psychology at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, where she coordinates a master’s program in behavior analysis and serves as director of the UHCL Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities. Her areas of expertise include autism, developmental disabilities, early intervention, functional analysis, teacher and parent training and treatment of severe behavior disorders.

“We are all very excited about this year’s keynote presenters, who represent some of the true pioneers in autism treatment and intervention,” said Kevin Callahan, executive director of the Kristin Farmer Autism Center. “I believe this year’s participants will be thrilled to hear about the latest research in autism, and will take away some great ideas from all the presentations.”

About the UNT Kristin Farmer Autism Center

The UNT Kristin Farmer Autism Center, housed in UNT's College of Education, provides families a resource for comprehensive autism spectrum disorders treatment, research and support and allows UNT to bring together its long history of interdisciplinary autism services and research under one roof. The center allows families in the North Texas region and beyond to have access to high-quality services designed and implemented by top researchers, professors and professionals in the fields of special education, applied behavior analysis, early childhood intervention, speech and language pathology and other fields in autism and disabilities intervention.