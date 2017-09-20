What: Thursday Night Music, a series of concerts presented by the University of North Texas’ Institute for the Advancement for the Arts and the College of Music

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 21 – Oct. 26

Where: UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.

Cost: Free

Contact: Herbert.holl@unt.edu or Meredith.buie@unt.edu, 940-369-8257

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- Thursday Night Music is back on the downtown square.

The series, hosted by UNT on the Square, features jazz and classical music from students and faculty from the University of North Texas’ College of Music. The event is sponsored by the Institute for the Advancement for the Arts, the arm of UNT that supports creative and artistic expression.

Here is the list of performers:

Sept. 21

7 p.m. - Frank Heidlberger and Maristella Feustle, jazz standards

8 p.m. - UNT Flute Choir, Laura Pillman, director, classic and pop arrangements

Sept. 28

7 p.m. - Wernicke/White Jazz Collective, original modern jazz

8 p.m. - Branden Brown Quintet, modern jazz

Oct. 5

7 p.m. - Both of Us,guitar and vocal jazz

8 p.m. - ZOP Ensemble, classical chamber music

Oct. 12

7 p.m. - Davy Mooney Trio, modern jazz

8 p.m. - Red Mountain Trio, music for strings

Oct. 19

7 p.m. – Tony Metraux Group, jazz

8 p.m. - Students from the violin studio of Felix Olschofka, classical chamber music

Oct. 26

7 p.m. - Pete and Bill Save the World, modern jazz

8 p.m. - Brad Leali and friends, jazz

Check the www.untonthesquare.unt.edu or Facebook for updated information about performers.