Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will debate for a final time Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. The topics are expected to include debt and entitlements, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and fitness to be president.

The following University of North Texas faculty members will provide previews and analysis of this week’s debate:

Michael Carroll, director of the UNT Economics Research Group, can provide insight into the topic consistently rated by voters as their No. 1 concern: the economy. Internationally recognized and awarded for his research, Carroll has been interviewed by multiple news outlets, including the San Antonio Express-News, the Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Business.

Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha is the chair of UNT’s Department of Political Science. He is the co-author of Breaking Through the Noise: Presidential Leadership, Public Opinion and the News Media and The President’s Speeches: Beyond “Going Public.” He has been interviewed by the Associated Press, Dallas Morning News, Governing magazine, San Francisco Chronicle and Scripps Howard News Service, among other media outlets, and appeared often on NPR to discuss presidential races.

Mark Hlavacik, assistant professor in UNT’s Department of Communication Studies, teaches a course on rhetoric and politics and is a former high school debate coach. He is the author of the forthcoming Assigning Blame: The Rhetoric of Education Reform, which investigates the preponderance of blaming in public deliberations over federal education policy from the 1980s to now. Hlavacik will discuss in general terms how the candidates have used blame in their campaigns.

Kimi King, professor of political science, teaches a constitutional law course on discrimination and the powers of the government, and a course on laws and institutions in American government.

James E. Mueller, professor of journalism in UNT's Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism, wrote about Hillary Clinton's interactions and communication with reporters during her first presidential campaign in his book, Tag Teaming the Press: How Bill and Hillary Clinton Work Together to Handle the Media. He has been following Clinton's campaign for a possible update to the book.

Philip Paolino, associate professor of political science, researches candidates' performance, voters' perceptions of candidate viability, voting patterns, political psychology and political participation during election season. Paolino has published articles in a number of scholarly journals, including American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science and Political Analysis.

