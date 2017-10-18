Gil Hoffman, chief political correspondent and analyst for The Jerusalem Post, will give a free lecture at the University of North Texas Nov. 2 (Thursday). download image

What: "Red States, Blue States, and the Jewish State: An Insider's Look at

America’s Impact on the Future of Israel and the Wider Middle East"—

A lecture at the University of North Texas by Gil Hoffman, chief political

correspondent and analyst for the Jerusalem Post.

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 2 (Thursday)

Where: Room 140 of UNT's Willis Library, located at 1506 W. Highland Street

Cost: Free

DENTON (UNT), Texas - How does the role of the United States as leader of the free world impact the future of Israel, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Syria and the Palestinians?

Gil Hoffman, chief political correspondent and analyst for The Jerusalem Post, will discuss this topic during a free lecture at the University of North Texas Nov. 2 (Thursday). During the lecture, he will focus on the personal impact of the current presidential administrations in both Jerusalem and Washington, D.C., on the prospects of war and peace in the Middle East and discuss reasons for optimism. A question-and-answer session with Hoffman will follow the lecture.

Hoffman has interviewed every major figure across the Israeli political spectrum and has been interviewed by top media on six continents. Hoffman is a reserve soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman's Unit and a regular analyst on CNN, Al-Jazeera and other news outlets.

Called the "most optimistic man in Israel" by Israel Television, Hoffman was raised in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's School of Journalism. He wrote for the Miami Herald and Arizona Republic before moving to Israel. He has presented lectures about Israel in all U.S. states except Hawaii.

Hoffman's lecture is being presented by UNT's Israel and Jewish Studies Program; co-sponsors are UNT’s Departments of History and Political Science, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

For more information, contact the Jewish and Israel Studies Program at 940-369-8926 or jewishstudies@unt.edu.