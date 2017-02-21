Three writers will be appearing at the University of North Texas for the spring 2017 Visiting Writers Series sponsored by UNT’s Creative Writing Program.

Melissa Kwasny: March 8 (Wednesday)- Kwasny is the author of five books of poetry, including “Reading Novalis in Montana,” which was named one of the top 10 books of 2009 by The Huffington Post and “Thistle,” which won the Idaho Prize. She also is the editor of the anthology “Toward the Open Field: Poets on the Art of Poetry 1800-1950.” Kwasny teaches at Carroll College in Helena, Mont. and is currently a visiting writer in the University of Montana’s Master of Fine Arts program.

March 8- Q&A: 4:30 p.m. in room 120 of Terrill Hall, 1620 W. Mulberry St.

4:30 p.m. in room 120 of Terrill Hall, 1620 W. Mulberry St. March 8- Book reading and signing: 8 p.m. in room 116 of Sage Hall, 1167 Union Circle.

Jeffery Eugenides: March 31 (Friday)- Eugenides’ novel “Middlesex” was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the Ambassador Book Award and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the IMPAC Dublin Literary Award and others. The book was also chosen for Oprah’s Book Club. His first novel “The Virgin Suicides,” was adapted into a critically-acclaimed film directed by Sofia Coppola. Eugenides is on the faculty of Princeton University.

March 31- Q&A and reading: 2 p.m. in the University Union, 1155 Union Circle.

Wayne Miller: April 12 and 13 (Wednesday and Thursday)- Miller, this year’s UNT Rilke Prize Winner, has published four collections of poetry, including “Post-,” “The City,” “Our City,” “The Book of Props” and “Only the Senses Sleep.” He also is the co-translator of two books from Albanian poet Moikom Zeqo and co-editor of three anthologies. Miller’s work has been named a finalist for the William Carlos Award, the 2012 Rilke Prize and the PEN Center USA Award in Translation. He is the recipient of the George Bogin Award, the Lucille Medwick Award, the Lyric Poetry Award, a Ruth Lilly Fellowship, the Bess Hokin Prize and a Fulbright to Queen’s University Belfast. Miller co-curates the Pleiades Press Unsung Masters Series and is a professor of English at the University of Colorado Denver, where he edits “Copper Nickel.”

April 12- Q&A and reception: 6:30 p.m. at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.

6:30 p.m. at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. April 13- Reading and signing: 8 p.m. in room 180 of the Business Leadership Building, 1307 W. Highland.

Barnes and Noble at UNT will have copies of the featured writer’s books for sale at each reading. All events in the Visiting Writers Series are free. For more information about the Creative Writing program’s Visiting Writer Series, visit its website or contact Lisa Vining at 940-369-5981. For information about parking, please visit http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information.