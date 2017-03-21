One of the artworks featured in the 2017 Voertman student art competition is junior Aya Pitcovski’s Collage Dress. download image

What: Annual Voertman Competition at the University of North Texas showcasing artworks from students in the College of Visual Arts and Design.

When: April 1 (Saturday) – April 15 (Saturday)

Where: Lightwell Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. in Denton

Cost: Free

More information: To learn more about the art competition, call 940-565-4005. Parking is $2 per hour in the Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 Welch Street in Denton. A Parkmobile lot is also available at the corner of Welch and West Mulberry streets. View the UNT parking map here.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Students in the University of North Texas’ College of Visual Arts and Design will showcase their best work at the 57th Annual Voertman Competition April 1 (Saturday) – April 15 (Saturday).

Winners of cash prizes will be announced at the opening reception and awards ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 5 (Wednesday) in the Lightwell Gallery, located in the Art Building at 1201 W. Mulberry St.

The annual competition is a celebration of student artistic achievement that was established in 1960 by Paul Voertman, founder of the Voertman’s bookstore.

Cindi Strauss will act as juror. Strauss is the Sara and Bill Morgan Curator of decorative arts, craft and design and assistant director of programming at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. She received her bachelor of arts in art history from Hamilton College and her master of arts in the history of decorative arts from the Cooper-Hewitt/Parsons School of Design.

“This exhibition is often the first professional experience for student artists to share their work with an arts professional and the public,” said Tracee Robertson, director and curator of UNT Galleries. “Continued sponsorship from Voertman’s store reveals community support for UNT and the young artists who live and work in Denton.”