DENTON (UNT), Texas - More than 4,700 students at the University of North Texas are expected to receive degrees during spring commencement ceremonies, May 12 and 13 (Friday and Saturday). The ceremonies will be held on the UNT campus inside Denton in the Coliseum, located at 600 Avenue D, and inside the Murchison Performing Arts Center, located at 2100 North Interstate 35 East.

This spring, 3,593 bachelor’s, 940 master’s and 204 doctoral students applied for graduation. See the schedule of individual college ceremonies online. Graduation festivities also include the Honors College Medallion Ceremony at 6 p.m. May 11 (Thursday) in the Murchison Performing Arts Center and the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation at 8 p.m. May 11 (Thursday) in the Coliseum.

Watch live streams of the ceremonies in the Coliseum here and live streams of the ceremonies in the Murchison here. Live streams correspond with the venue and will update with the next scheduled ceremony as each one is completed.

This year, graduates and their guests are invited to the Graduation Block Party, a new tradition celebrating the accomplishments of UNT’s newest alumni. The party is from 5 – 9 p.m. May 12 (Friday) along Highland Street, the Library Mall and the Union South Lawn on the UNT campus. Parking will be available in the Fouts Field lots, the lots along Welch Street and the Highland Street parking garage.

The event is free and will be filled with festivities, including commemorative giveaways, a special gift for each graduate, free festival-type food, live music, games, photo ops, a visit from Scrappy, one drawing for a free class ring, drawings for free diploma frames and a special ice cream flavor in honor of graduation. There also will be items from food trucks and UNT merchandise and memorabilia available for purchase. Everything wraps up with fireworks and the UNT Alma Mater at dark.

Graduates should bring their tassels and UNT ID to receive their free graduation gift and to be entered into the drawings. UNT graduates for the academic year, including summer graduates and fall 2016 graduates, are all welcome.