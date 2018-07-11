Latest News

Free registration available for Texas parents of children with autism spectrum disorder

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

 April Barnes has been named the associate vice president for budget and analytics at the University of North Texas.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

UNT HarpBeats perform in Chicago at Lyon & Healy Hall

        The UNT students among renowned artists invited to perform

Friday, July 6, 2018

UNT program allows teachers to earn master’s degrees in music education without taking time off work

Program recently celebrated its first graduates

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

A University of North Texas business professor has earned a Fulbright U.S. Scholar grant to research how the creation of new online technologies is affected by different cultural norms – the shared system of beliefs that characterize a particular group – and whether that’s changed in today’s technology-driven environment.

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

UNT art professor selected for residency to create #MeToo movement digital art

Liss LaFleur has already started collecting data for the immersive work

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Sponsors are needed to get the competition off the ground

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

“Are You Not Entertained? Real Stories, Real People, Real Storytelling” — The 14th annual Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, hosted by the University of North TexasFrank W. Mayborn Graduate Institute of Journalism. Three authors with a gift for narrative nonfiction and news storytelling will headline the event.

 

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

John Ishiyama is a 2018 recipient of the prestigious Frank J. Goodnow award   

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Tom Broussard began chronicling his journey while in the hospital just hours after his stroke 

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

