Friday, May 18, 2018
With another school shooting today, this one in Sante Fe, Texas, Dee C. Ray, UNT counseling professor and director of the Center for Play Therapy, offers tips for talking to children about school shootings.
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
One of the nation’s premier authorities on apparel, textiles, sustainability and international business – Jana Hawley – is joining the University of North Texas as the new dean of its College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism.
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
It’s official. The ‘eagle has landed’ in Frisco, giving new meaning to the phrase. Unanimous approval of a new ‘public-public’ partnership between the City of Frisco, its Frisco Economic and Community Development Corporations and the University of North Texas (UNT) makes way for what will ultimately be a branch campus to serve at least 5,000 students, providing higher education and research opportunities for future generations.
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Students who enroll in the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science at the University of North Texas for the 2019 fall semester will have the option of combining study in the sciences with study in the arts. The academy, known as TAMS, will offer three new curricular tracks in music, media arts and visual arts and design, adding to its existing curricular tracks of science and computer science and engineering.
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The University of North Texas’ Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) program specialty in local government management ranked first in Texas, eighth nationwide and fifth among public universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 list of Best Graduate Schools – category public affairs.
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Workshops are open to musicians ages eight and up
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The Department of Philosophy and Religion at the University of North Texas will host a Jainism and the Environment Conference April 14 (Saturday).
Jainism is an ancient religion of India with central tenets of nonviolence, love toward all living beings, non-absolutism and non-possessiveness.
Monday, March 26, 2018
The first woman to win IBM’s Master the Mainframe challenge for the North American region is University of North Texas senior Anna McKee. This is the second year in a row that a UNT student has won.
Monday, March 26, 2018
A truck may be transportation for many people, but it means much more for the characters of “Hands on a Hard Body.”
The musical, based on a real-life contest in 1995 in Longview, Texas, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 26, 27 and 28 (Thursday-Saturday) and 2 p.m. April 29 (Sunday) by the University of North Texas Department of Dance and Theatre.
Monday, March 26, 2018
The exhibition explores ways the American West has sparked the imaginations of American, Native American and international fashion designers