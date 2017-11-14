DENTON (UNT), Texas — A University of North Texas department dedicated to teaching college students how to manage money and achieve their financial goals is being honored for its work.

The Student Money Management Center at UNT will be recognized by the Association for Financial Planning Counseling and Planning Education – a nonprofit dedicated to the education and support of personal finance professionals – with three of its 10 awards Nov. 17 (Friday).

Among the accolades, UNT’s center will be honored as this year’s Outstanding Financial Counseling Center for its impact in educating UNT students and spreading its success to other universities.

Also, two center staff members will be recognized. Paul Goebel, director of the center, will receive the Mary Ellen Edmondson Financial Educator of the Year award. And Rachel Grimes, assistant director of financial readiness, will receive the Financial Counselor of the Year award.