DENTON (UNT) Texas—U.S News and World Report has named the University of North Texas College of Education online graduate education program one of the best in the nation. UNT was ranked No.16 out of 275 schools listed. The program rose from a No.124 ranking last year.

“This is exciting news! Our faculty has always been committed to providing quality programs that meet the needs of students across the nation, state and North Texas area,” said Bertina Combes, interim dean of the College of Education. “Our program allows people to attain advanced degrees, while still living and working in their communities.”

The UNT College of Education offers seven online master’s-level programs in addition to online certificate programs in educational psychology and teacher education and administration. Some are accelerated programs that allow students to graduate with both a bachelor’s and a master’s in five years. The online educational psychology master’s degrees offer concentrations in autism intervention, educational diagnostician, gifted and talented, and research and evaluation. In teacher education and administration, concentrations include curriculum and instruction, educational leadership and teaching.

For this year’s list, UNT was ranked in five general categories—student engagement, student services and technology, admissions selectivity, faculty credentials, and training and peer reputation.

For more information about the Educational Psychology program, contact, Karen Goss at 940-369-8048 or Karen.goss@unt.edu. For more information about the Teacher Education and Administration program, contact Marilyn Deuble at Marilyn.deuble@unt.edu or 940-565-2942.

Other USNWR rankings for UNT this year include:

No. 33 – Master’s degree in Criminal Justice (graduate)

No. 55 – Master of Business Administration degree

No. 68 – Bachelor’s online programs