What: The UNT Wind Symphony and The Lone Star Wind Orchestra present “Winds of a Grateful Heart,” conducted by Eugene Corporon

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 (Thursday).

Where: Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton.

Cost: $10 for the public; $8 for UNT faculty, staff and Alumni Association members; free for UNT students. Students can pick up their free ticket at the Murchison Performing Arts Center box office. UNT faculty, staff, alumni and the public, may purchase their tickets at the Murchison Performing Arts Center online.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the lot next to the MPAC, with overflow parking available in lots 4 and 26. View the UNT parking map here.

More information: For a complete list of UNT College of Music events, including faculty and student recitals, visit the College of Music online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar and connect with the College of Music on Facebook at Facebook.com/UNTCollegeofMusic and on Twitter at @UNTCoM.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - the University of North Texas Wind Symphony and The Lone Star Wind Orchestra will present “Winds of a Grateful Heart,” conducted by UNT director of wind studies and music director of the Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Eugene Corporon at the Murchison Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 (Thursday).

The concert will feature works by film composers Julie Giroux and Bruce Broughton, as well as Grammy-Award-winning composer and UNT alumnus Michael Daugherty, Percy Grainger, Nancy Galbraith, Frank Ticheli and student composer Luke Ellard.

The performance is a tribute concert for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County, or CACDC, a nonprofit organization that empowers child abuse victims, their families and the community through education, healing and justice.

“The event is a celebration of the organization with a great evening of music making by two of the country’s leading wind bands, the Lone Star Wind Orchestra and the North Texas Wind Symphony,” Corporon said. “My wife Carolyn is a member on the board of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County. She is passionate about this nonprofit organization and the team of dedicated, compassionate and highly skilled professionals.”

Kristen Howell, CEO for CACDC will speak during intermission to introduce the audience to the work and mission of organization.

The first half of the performance will feature the Lone Star Wind Orchestra performing the following compositions:

Ticheli’s “Vesuvius,” which takes its title from the volcano of the same name that destroyed Pompeii in 79 A.D.

Giroux’s “Hymn for the Innocent,” which seeks to express pain and grief of a loss, as well as the healing found in each other and music.

Daugherty’s “Rosa Parks Boulevard,” which pays tribute to a woman whose actions helped spark a civil rights movement.

Gailbraith’s “Danza de los Duendes,” which explores the “Dance of the Goblins” or mischievous elfin creatures.

The second half of the performance will feature the world-renowned UNT Wind Symphony performing the following compositions: