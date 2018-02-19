Sharon M. Louden, who also is editor of the “Living and Sustaining a Creative Life” series of books, is an internationally lauded artist whose work appears in galleries around the world. Photo courtesy: Sharon Louden, Windows, 2015-2017, Weed Museum of Art, Duluth, MN download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Sharon M. Louden, who also is editor of the “Living and Sustaining a Creative Life” series of books, is an internationally lauded artist whose work appears in galleries around the world. The University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design Studio Art Department is excited to welcome her as part of their visiting artist + scholar public lecture program.

“We are delighted to host Sharon Louden and share her presentation with the community,” said Lauren Lake, UNT professor and chair of the department. “Sharon’s rigor as an artist and work as an editor exemplify excellence in the field of studio art practice and research.”

The free event is at 5 p.m. March 7 (Wednesday) in room 223 of the College of Visual Arts and Design, located at 1201 W. Mulberry St. in Denton. Louden also will work with art students during her visit.

“Sharon will meet with students in the Department of Studio Art Professional Practices course to share her personal experiences in the field and offer advice on how to overcome obstacles,” Lake said. “She also will spend individual time with graduate students, providing critical critique and feedback on their current creative research and practice.”

For more information, visit the event page or email Lake at Lauren.Lake@unt.edu.