Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing download image

What: NASCAR’s Austin Dillon will unveil 2018 Winter Olympics paint scheme ahead of Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 and take part in “Science of Speed” panel discussion with UNT students in honor of a new higher education partnership between the University of North Texas and Texas Motor Speedway

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 1 (Wednesday)

Where: Library Mall, located behind the Hurley Administration Building on the UNT Campus in Denton (media covering the event can park in Lot 39 or the Union Circle Garage; Campus Map)

Who: Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing; Gordy Sheer, luge Olympic medalist and CEO of USA Luge; Sam Crabtree, materials engineer, The Dow Chemical Company; Neal Smatresk, UNT president; UNT students

Background: In honor of UNT’s new higher education partnership with Texas Motor Speedway, which will provide fresh learning opportunities for UNT students, The Dow Chemical Company, Richard Childress Racing and the United States Olympic Committee will celebrate the 100 Day Countdown to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 during a “Science of Speed” panel discussion for UNT students and select media. Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet; Gordy Sheer, Team USA luge legend and CEO of USA Luge; and Sam Crabtree, materials engineer for The Dow Chemical Company, will talk about the science and similarities between racing and luge ahead of Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. The trio will answer student questions before two-time NASCAR champion Dillon unveils the paint scheme on his No. 3 Dow Chevrolet and poses for pictures with students.