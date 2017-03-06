The Texas Higher Education Law Conference at the University of North Texas will be held March 27-28 (Monday and Tuesday) and is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

Early registration is available through March 10 (Friday). The last day to register is March 24 (Friday). The conference will be held at UNT’s Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd. Learn about event parking at http://transportation.unt.edu/.

Marc Cutright, associate professor in counseling and higher education and director of the Higher Education Development Initiative, said that he and his team have worked to create an agenda that is relevant in the “rough seas of higher education and law” these days, with both general and special-interest sessions.

“The dynamics of higher education law and regulation are changing rapidly, at both the federal and state levels,” Cutright said. “These changes will continue even as we meet in March. We want people to know the latest and what to monitor for updates.”

As the premier conference on higher education law in Texas, the UNT conference provides college and university professionals in the public and private sector and the attorneys who advise them the most current information on important developments. Student legal issues, first amendment rights, technology danger, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and free speech are among the areas explored.

This is the 21st year for the conference, which is sponsored by the UNT Higher Education Development Initiative and the College of Education. For more information, including registration, visit http://www.coe.unt.edu/HElawconference.