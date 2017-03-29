The University of North Texas College of Music’s Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Itkin, and Grand Chorus, directed by Allen Hightower, will be performing Puccini’s Turandot. download image

When: 8 p.m. April 26 (Wednesday).

Where: Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton. The event also will be streamed live at UNTMusicLive.com.

Cost: $10 for the public; $8 for UNT faculty, staff and Alumni Association members; free for UNT students. Students can pick up their free ticket at the Murchison Performing Arts Center box office. UNT faculty, staff, alumni and the public, may purchase their tickets at the Murchison Performing Arts Center online.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the lot next to the MPAC, with overflow parking available in lots 4 and 26. View the UNT parking map here.

More information: For a complete list of UNT College of Music events, including faculty and student recitals, visit the College of Music online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar and connect with the College of Music on Facebook at Facebook.com/UNTCollegeofMusic and on Twitter at @UNTCoM.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Itkin, and Grand Chorus, directed by Allen Hightower, will present a concert performance of Turandot, Puccini’s final opera set in ancient China where Princess Turandot reigns with an iron fist and a cold heart.

“Opera in concert has not been done with regularity at UNT,” said Itkin. “It’s quite unique for a university to present something this difficult and complex.”

More than 275 performers – including faculty and student soloists along with guest artist Arnold Rawls– will dive into the story of forbidden romance.

“Turandot is the last great Italian opera written by a master,” Itkin said. “The opportunity to hear a presentation such as this at this level of quality is a rarity.”

