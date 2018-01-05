DENTON (UNT), Texas — A University of North Texas student is going to one of the biggest shows in retail, thanks to a unique scholarship. Emma Restivo, a freshman, received the Rising Star Award to attend the National Retail Federal Big Show and Student Program Jan. 12 – 15.

The award is granted by the Department of Merchandising and Digital Retailing to a student who shows promise in digital retailing. Restivo, who is double majoring in digital retailing and home furnishings merchandising, said that UNT was a good fit because of its degree offering in digital retailing.

“It’s one of the only programs in Texas, and it was ranked highly,” said Restivo, who is from Columbus, Texas. “Digital is a big part of the modern world. Everything is digital. It’s a new field to explore and it’s something great to be in the forefront of.”

Linda Mihalick, senior director of UNT’s Global Digital Retailing Research Center, said that, for her scholarship, Restivo checked off all the boxes, with her drive to learn more in class and her dedication to the National Retail Federation Student Association UNT chapter.

“Our students who attend the conference benefit from exposure to key retail industry executives, mentoring sessions and exclusive job interview opportunities,” said Mihalick.

The scholarship will cover Restivo’s airfare to the National Retail Federation Big Show Student Program, hotel accommodations and her conference ticket. The show is to take place in New York City, where Restivo will rub shoulders with some of the biggest brands in retail. She will also have an opportunity to network and meet other aspiring students.